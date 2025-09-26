Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $502,000 in Direxion Daily PANW Bull 2X Shares $PALU

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily PANW Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:PALU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Direxion Daily PANW Bull 2X Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Direxion Daily PANW Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

Shares of PALU stock opened at $24.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 million and a P/E ratio of 60.46. Direxion Daily PANW Bull 2X Shares has a 12-month low of $14.82 and a 12-month high of $27.53.

Direxion Daily PANW Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1501 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Direxion Daily PANW Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Direxion Daily PANW Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Shares ETF Trust – Direxion Daily PANW Bull 2X Shares is an exchange traded fund launched by Direxion Investments. The fund is managed by Rafferty Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund invests through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across information technology, software and services sectors.

