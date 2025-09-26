BankPlus Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $RDVY

BankPlus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises 1.2% of BankPlus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maridea Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares in the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Traction Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Traction Financial Partners LLC now owns 206,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,962,000 after buying an additional 10,468 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 96,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,040,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 578,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,267,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter.

RDVY opened at $66.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.29. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $50.27 and a 1-year high of $67.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.1487 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

