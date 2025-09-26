Cambridge Advisors Inc. Has $3.45 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 130,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,359 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 25,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 121,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Clear Point Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 30,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 20,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD opened at $26.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.32 and a 200-day moving average of $26.78. The company has a market cap of $70.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

