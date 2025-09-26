AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.3%

VGT stock opened at $736.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $702.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $628.05. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $451.00 and a 1-year high of $753.59. The stock has a market cap of $104.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.