EdgeRock Capital LLC Has $2.24 Million Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $RDVY

EdgeRock Capital LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for 0.7% of EdgeRock Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. EdgeRock Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RDVY. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,686,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379,430 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 11,002,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,088,000 after purchasing an additional 971,388 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,074,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,598,000 after purchasing an additional 434,447 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,521,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,123,000 after purchasing an additional 118,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,421,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,267,000 after purchasing an additional 334,330 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of RDVY stock opened at $66.58 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $50.27 and a 1-year high of $67.53. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.29.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.1487 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 25th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

