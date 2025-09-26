Head to Head Survey: Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Prestige Consumer Healthcare and Oramed Pharmaceuticals”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prestige Consumer Healthcare $1.14 billion 2.72 $214.60 million $4.26 14.74 Oramed Pharmaceuticals $1.34 million 73.43 -$19.06 million ($0.35) -6.86

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Prestige Consumer Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Oramed Pharmaceuticals. Oramed Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prestige Consumer Healthcare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

100.0% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.7% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and Oramed Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prestige Consumer Healthcare 1 1 4 0 2.50 Oramed Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 0.00

Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has a consensus target price of $94.80, indicating a potential upside of 51.02%. Given Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Prestige Consumer Healthcare is more favorable than Oramed Pharmaceuticals.

Risk and Volatility

Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Prestige Consumer Healthcare and Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prestige Consumer Healthcare 19.02% 12.69% 6.79% Oramed Pharmaceuticals N/A -19.37% -18.28%

Summary

Prestige Consumer Healthcare beats Oramed Pharmaceuticals on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. It offers BC/Goody's analgesic powders, Boudreaux's Butt Paste baby ointments, Chloraseptic sore throat liquids and lozenges, Clear Eyes for eye redness relief, Compound W wart removals, DenTek for PEG oral care, Debrox ear wax removals, and Dramamine for motion sickness relief. The company also provides Fleet adult enemas/suppositories, Gaviscon upset stomach remedies, Luden's cough drops, Monistat vaginal anti-fungal, Nix lice/parasite treatments, Summer's Eve feminine hygiene, TheraTears dry eye relief, Fess nasal saline spray and washes, and Hydralyte for oral rehydration products. It sells its products through mass merchandisers; and drug, food, dollar, convenience, and club stores, as well as e-commerce channels. The company was formerly known as Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. in August 2018. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules for delivery of polypeptides. The company's product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, as well as in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ORA-D-013-1 and ORA-D-013-2, which have completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It has license agreements with Oravax Medical Inc. to commercialize oral vaccines for COVID-19 and other novel coronaviruses. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.