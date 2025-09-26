Insider Selling: Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) CEO Sells $4,394,250.00 in Stock

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) CEO David Fisher sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total value of $4,394,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 348,223 shares in the company, valued at $43,719,397.65. This represents a 9.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

David Fisher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 19th, David Fisher sold 6,000 shares of Enova International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $755,340.00.

On Thursday, September 4th, David Fisher sold 20,000 shares of Enova International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $2,439,200.00.

On Tuesday, August 26th, David Fisher sold 5,000 shares of Enova International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.80, for a total value of $589,000.00.

On Monday, July 14th, David Fisher sold 5,000 shares of Enova International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.23, for a total value of $576,150.00.

Enova International Trading Down 0.8%

ENVA opened at $122.85 on Friday. Enova International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.41 and a 12 month high of $130.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 18.15 and a quick ratio of 18.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Enova International ( NYSE:ENVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.23. Enova International had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 8.75%.The firm had revenue of $764.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Enova International’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Enova International, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENVA. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 521.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 15,008.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 166,952 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,121,000 after acquiring an additional 165,847 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enova International during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enova International during the 1st quarter worth about $824,000. Finally, Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 22,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

