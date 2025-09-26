Integrated Drilling Equipment (OTCMKTS:IRIG) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Integrated Drilling Equipment Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:IRIG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Integrated Drilling Equipment shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

Integrated Drilling Equipment Trading Down 100.0%

Integrated Drilling Equipment Company Profile

Integrated Drilling Equipment Holdings Corp. manufactures drilling rigs, rig control systems, and rig components; and provides rig refurbishment and reconfiguration services for contract drilling companies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electrical Products and Services, and Drilling Products and Services.

