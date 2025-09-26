Integrated Drilling Equipment (OTCMKTS:IRIG) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Integrated Drilling Equipment Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:IRIG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Integrated Drilling Equipment shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.
Integrated Drilling Equipment Trading Down 100.0%
Integrated Drilling Equipment Company Profile
Integrated Drilling Equipment Holdings Corp. manufactures drilling rigs, rig control systems, and rig components; and provides rig refurbishment and reconfiguration services for contract drilling companies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electrical Products and Services, and Drilling Products and Services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Integrated Drilling Equipment
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- Lower Rates Put RV Stocks Back in the Fast Lane
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Alphabet: Time to Take Profits, Buy, or Wait for a Pullback?
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Hershey vs. Mondelez: Which Stock Wins Chocolate Season?
Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Drilling Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Drilling Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.