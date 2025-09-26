XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 372.72 ($4.97) and traded as low as GBX 329.50 ($4.40). XPS Pensions Group shares last traded at GBX 329.50 ($4.40), with a volume of 368,011 shares.

XPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 440 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 465 target price on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 435.20.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 358.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 372.72. The firm has a market cap of £671.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,402.17 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.52, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

In related news, insider Ben Bramhall sold 181,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 380, for a total value of £688,244.60. Also, insider Snehal Shah sold 127,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 380, for a total value of £484,454.40. Insiders sold 733,394 shares of company stock valued at $278,202,376 over the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XPS Group is a leading UK consulting and administration business specialising in the pensions and insurance sectors. A FTSE 250 company, XPS combines expertise and insight with advanced technology and analytics to address the needs of over 1,300 pension schemes and their sponsoring employers on an ongoing and project basis.

