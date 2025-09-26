Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.10 and traded as low as $38.40. Espey Mfg. & Electronics shares last traded at $38.50, with a volume of 35,932 shares changing hands.
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $112.42 million, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.10.
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 217.0%. Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.82%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Espey Mfg. & Electronics
About Espey Mfg. & Electronics
Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. is a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, which engages in developing and delivering products for use in military and severe environment applications. Its products include power supplies, converters, transformers, filters, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems, and antennas.
