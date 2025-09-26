Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.10 and traded as low as $38.40. Espey Mfg. & Electronics shares last traded at $38.50, with a volume of 35,932 shares changing hands.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $112.42 million, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.10.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 217.0%. Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Espey Mfg. & Electronics

About Espey Mfg. & Electronics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESP. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 37.9% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 9,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, De Lisle Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 11.1% during the first quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.65% of the company’s stock.

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. is a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, which engages in developing and delivering products for use in military and severe environment applications. Its products include power supplies, converters, transformers, filters, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems, and antennas.

