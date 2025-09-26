LoneStar West (CVE:LSI) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of LoneStar West Inc (CVE:LSI – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.71 and traded as high as C$0.71. LoneStar West shares last traded at C$0.71, with a volume of 10,800 shares trading hands.
LoneStar West Stock Up ∞
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.71.
About LoneStar West
Lonestar West Inc is a Canada-based industrial service company. The Company is engaged in the provision of technical application of hydro-vacuum, vacuum, water truck and auxiliary services, primarily to infrastructure and oil and gas customers. The Company operates in the segment of providing vacuum and hydro-vacuum services for various industries in Canada and the United States.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than LoneStar West
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Lower Rates Put RV Stocks Back in the Fast Lane
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Alphabet: Time to Take Profits, Buy, or Wait for a Pullback?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Hershey vs. Mondelez: Which Stock Wins Chocolate Season?
Receive News & Ratings for LoneStar West Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LoneStar West and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.