Wolverine Resources (OTCMKTS:WOLV) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Wolverine Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:WOLV – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.00. Wolverine Resources shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 10,000 shares traded.

Wolverine Resources Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02.

Wolverine Resources Company Profile

Wolverine Resources Corp., an exploration stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of metals and minerals with a focus on base and precious metals. The company explores for gold and copper deposits, as well as nickel and cobalt; and rare earth elements (REEs).

Featured Stories

