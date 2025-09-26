OpenLearning (ASX:OLL) Insider Buys A$10,450.00 in Stock

OpenLearning Limited (ASX:OLL – Get Free Report) insider Rupesh Singh purchased 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 per share, with a total value of A$10,450.00.

Rupesh Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 12th, Rupesh Singh acquired 66,666 shares of OpenLearning stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.02 per share, with a total value of A$999.99.

On Thursday, August 14th, Rupesh Singh acquired 133,333 shares of OpenLearning stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.02 per share, with a total value of A$2,266.66.

On Tuesday, July 15th, Rupesh Singh acquired 6,111 shares of OpenLearning stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.02 per share, with a total value of A$110.00.

On Wednesday, July 16th, Rupesh Singh acquired 52,631 shares of OpenLearning stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.02 per share, with a total value of A$947.36.

On Thursday, July 17th, Rupesh Singh acquired 6,111 shares of OpenLearning stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.02 per share, with a total value of A$110.00.

On Thursday, July 3rd, Rupesh Singh acquired 480,739 shares of OpenLearning stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.01 per share, with a total value of A$5,768.87.

On Tuesday, July 8th, Rupesh Singh acquired 58,823 shares of OpenLearning stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.02 per share, with a total value of A$999.99.

OpenLearning Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -188.00. The company has a market cap of $8.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.31.

About OpenLearning

OpenLearning Limited, an education technology company, provides a learning platform and learning design services to education providers in Australia, Malaysia, and Singapore. The company offers cloud-hosted social learning platform for delivering short courses, blended learning, and online degrees; and promotes and sells educational courses.

