Crowley Wealth Management Inc. Has $101,000 Stock Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF $PHO

Crowley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Price Performance

Shares of PHO opened at $70.43 on Friday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a one year low of $57.11 and a one year high of $74.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.84 and a 200-day moving average of $68.42. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Featured Articles

