Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IVPAF shares. Stifel Canada raised Ivanhoe Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group upgraded Ivanhoe Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Ivanhoe Mines to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Ivanhoe Mines to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Ivanhoe Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th.

Shares of IVPAF stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. Ivanhoe Mines has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $15.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.70.

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $96.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.84 million.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

