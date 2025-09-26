Mario Schlosser Sells 395,000 Shares of Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) insider Mario Schlosser sold 395,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $7,279,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 501,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,236,157.64. The trade was a 44.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Oscar Health Trading Down 2.3%

NYSE OSCR opened at $18.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Oscar Health, Inc. has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $22.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.24 and a beta of 1.87.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.01. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSCR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Oscar Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen cut Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Oscar Health from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Baird R W cut Oscar Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut Oscar Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and an average price target of $12.07.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Oscar Health by 285.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 186,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 138,505 shares during the last quarter. Straightline Group LLC lifted its stake in Oscar Health by 3.7% during the second quarter. Straightline Group LLC now owns 18,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Marex Group plc purchased a new stake in Oscar Health during the second quarter worth approximately $266,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Oscar Health by 564.7% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 112,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 95,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Oscar Health during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

