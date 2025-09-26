Cettire (ASX:CTT) Insider Dean Mintz Acquires 10,731,635 Shares

Cettire Limited (ASX:CTT – Get Free Report) insider Dean Mintz acquired 10,731,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.51 per share, with a total value of A$5,451,670.58.
Cettire Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $438.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 3.15.
Cettire Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cettire
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Lower Rates Put RV Stocks Back in the Fast Lane
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Alphabet: Time to Take Profits, Buy, or Wait for a Pullback?
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Hershey vs. Mondelez: Which Stock Wins Chocolate Season?
Receive News & Ratings for Cettire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cettire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.