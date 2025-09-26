James Burke Sells 21,362 Shares of Vistra (NYSE:VST) Stock

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) CEO James Burke sold 21,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $4,503,750.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 235,880 shares in the company, valued at $49,730,580.40. The trade was a 8.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE VST opened at $202.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $90.51 and a one year high of $219.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $199.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.77.
Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 108.41% and a net margin of 12.90%. Analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 2nd quarter worth about $930,080,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,469,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,931 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter worth about $209,149,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 280.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,537,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,390,000 after purchasing an additional 913,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Vistra in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. Melius Research raised shares of Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Vistra from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (down previously from $241.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vistra from $227.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.20.
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
