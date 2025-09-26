James Burke Sells 21,362 Shares of Vistra (NYSE:VST) Stock

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) CEO James Burke sold 21,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $4,503,750.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 235,880 shares in the company, valued at $49,730,580.40. The trade was a 8.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $202.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $90.51 and a one year high of $219.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $199.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.77.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 108.41% and a net margin of 12.90%. Analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.226 per share. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 2nd quarter worth about $930,080,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,469,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,931 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter worth about $209,149,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 280.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,537,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,390,000 after purchasing an additional 913,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Vistra in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. Melius Research raised shares of Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Vistra from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (down previously from $241.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vistra from $227.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.20.

Get Our Latest Report on VST

About Vistra

(Get Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.