Head-To-Head Survey: Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) & MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) and MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Sleep Number has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MillerKnoll has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sleep Number and MillerKnoll, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sleep Number 0 2 0 0 2.00 MillerKnoll 0 3 0 0 2.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sleep Number currently has a consensus price target of $8.33, indicating a potential upside of 14.47%. Given Sleep Number’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sleep Number is more favorable than MillerKnoll.

85.7% of Sleep Number shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.5% of MillerKnoll shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of Sleep Number shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of MillerKnoll shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sleep Number and MillerKnoll’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sleep Number -2.72% N/A -4.65% MillerKnoll -0.41% 10.96% 3.56%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sleep Number and MillerKnoll”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sleep Number $1.68 billion 0.10 -$20.33 million ($1.82) -4.00 MillerKnoll $3.67 billion 0.33 -$36.90 million ($0.56) -31.39

Sleep Number has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MillerKnoll. MillerKnoll is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sleep Number, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MillerKnoll beats Sleep Number on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides smart adjustable bases under the FlextFit brand, and smart beds under the Climate 360 name. The company sells its products directly to consumers through retail, online, phone, chat, and other. The company was formerly known as Select Comfort Corporation and changed its name to Sleep Number Corporation in November 2017. Sleep Number Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll, Inc. researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions. It offers its products under the MillerKnoll, Herman Miller, Herman Miller Circled Symbolic M, Knoll, Maharam, Geiger, Design Within Reach, DWR, HAY, NaughtOne, Nemschoff, Aeron, Mirra, Embody, Setu, Sayl, Cosm, Caper, Eames, Knoll, KnollExtra, Knoll Luxe, KnollStudio, KnollTextiles, Edelman Leather, Spinneybeck Leather, Generation by Knoll, Regeneration by Knoll, MultiGeneration by Knoll, Remix, Holly Hunt, Vladimir Kagan, Muuto, Barcelona, and Womb names. The company offers its products through independent contract furniture dealers, direct contract sales, e-commerce websites, and wholesale and retail stores. Its products are used in institutional, health/science, and residential and other environments, and industrial and educational settings, as well as transportation terminals. The company was formerly known as Herman Miller, Inc. and changed its name to MillerKnoll, Inc. in November 2021. MillerKnoll, Inc. was incorporated in 1905 and is headquartered in Zeeland, Michigan.

