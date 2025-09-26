Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.20.

Several brokerages have commented on MCFT. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th.

MCFT opened at $21.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.10 and a 200 day moving average of $18.74. The company has a market cap of $352.03 million, a PE ratio of 49.11 and a beta of 1.03. Mastercraft Boat has a 12 month low of $14.39 and a 12 month high of $23.93.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $79.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.45 million. Mastercraft Boat had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 7.01%. Mastercraft Boat's revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Mastercraft Boat has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.150-1.40 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.160 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mastercraft Boat will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,065,000. Gratia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,273,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 147,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 8,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 16,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

