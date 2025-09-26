Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.48 and traded as low as $2.21. Eagle Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 4,630 shares traded.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 16.2%

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.48.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.