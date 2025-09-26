Crown Wealth Group LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Crown Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 37.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,681,000 after buying an additional 11,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $644,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $736.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $702.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $628.05. The company has a market capitalization of $104.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $451.00 and a 1 year high of $753.59.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

