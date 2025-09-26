AFC Ajax (OTCMKTS:AFCJF) vs. Tron (NASDAQ:TRON) Head to Head Comparison

Profitability

This table compares AFC Ajax and Tron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AFC Ajax N/A N/A N/A Tron -30.45% -4.12% -3.96%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.0% of Tron shares are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of Tron shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get AFC Ajax alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AFC Ajax and Tron”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AFC Ajax N/A N/A N/A $0.99 11.21 Tron $4.31 million 17.32 -$4.34 million ($0.19) -11.74

AFC Ajax has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tron. Tron is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AFC Ajax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AFC Ajax beats Tron on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AFC Ajax

(Get Free Report)

AFC Ajax NV operates a football club primarily in the Netherlands. It also operates a stadium and an youth academy. The company was founded in 1900 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

About Tron

(Get Free Report)

SRM Entertainment, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells toys and souvenirs to theme parks. It sells its products through amusement parks, entertainment venues, and theme hotels in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Jupiter, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.