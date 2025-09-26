Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 2,197 Shares of Baxter International Inc. $BAX

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,862 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,197 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in Baxter International by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in Baxter International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 14,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Baxter International by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lifted its stake in Baxter International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 22,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Baxter International by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.11.

Baxter International Trading Down 3.6%

BAX opened at $21.75 on Friday. Baxter International Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.33 and a twelve month high of $39.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.52 and a 200-day moving average of $28.63. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of -72.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.61.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 16.96% and a negative net margin of 1.42%.The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Baxter International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.580-0.620 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.420-2.520 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -226.67%.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

