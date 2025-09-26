Embree Financial Group Sells 4,912 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

Embree Financial Group lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,912 shares during the quarter. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 84,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 455,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,751,000 after purchasing an additional 8,601 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 62.3% during the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 16,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Fortune Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 79,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.76 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $59.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.71 and a 200-day moving average of $58.61.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

