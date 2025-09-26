Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.1538.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APH. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $122.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.66. The company has a market capitalization of $149.25 billion, a PE ratio of 48.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.15. Amphenol has a 1 year low of $56.45 and a 1 year high of $126.06.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amphenol will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.29%.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 40,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $4,430,802.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 39,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,575.04. This trade represents a 50.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 100,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $11,042,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,250. The trade was a 88.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 665,924 shares of company stock worth $73,369,357 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 9,390 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

