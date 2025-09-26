VanEck Long Muni ETF $MLN Position Boosted by Evergreen Private Wealth LLC

Evergreen Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,127 shares during the period. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.52% of VanEck Long Muni ETF worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 60,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. CAP Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 23,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 29,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of MLN stock opened at $17.43 on Friday. VanEck Long Muni ETF has a one year low of $16.08 and a one year high of $18.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.96.

About VanEck Long Muni ETF

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

