iShares Semiconductor ETF $SOXX Stock Holdings Lifted by Legend Financial Advisors Inc.

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 879 shares during the quarter. iShares Semiconductor ETF makes up 8.9% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $13,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SOXX. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000.

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $268.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $272.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.32.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.5407 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This is an increase from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

