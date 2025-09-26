U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 198 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $1,325,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $20,748,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 399,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,961,000 after acquiring an additional 12,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $77.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.44. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.12 and a twelve month high of $78.80. The stock has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 14.85%.The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Xcel Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.55.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

