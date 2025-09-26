Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 37,791 Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. $REPL

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,791 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Replimune Group worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REPL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 667,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,085,000 after buying an additional 347,993 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 212,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 33,346 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 8,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 352.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,096,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,282,000 after buying an additional 854,346 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Replimune Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Replimune Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Replimune Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Replimune Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 9,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total transaction of $49,156.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 134,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,556.16. This represents a 6.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Replimune Group Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of REPL stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average of $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The company has a market capitalization of $316.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.51.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.12). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Replimune Group

(Free Report)

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.