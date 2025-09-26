Owen LaRue LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF $FPE

Owen LaRue LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Owen LaRue LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LVZ Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 24,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 57,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 18,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $18.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.09 and its 200 day moving average is $17.73. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $18.42.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

