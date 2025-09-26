Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF $FENY Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,022,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,114,000 after acquiring an additional 17,908 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 840,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,480,000 after acquiring an additional 21,921 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 789,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,167,000 after acquiring an additional 75,593 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 312.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 215,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 163,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,052,000.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Trading Up 0.7%

FENY stock opened at $25.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.66. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 12-month low of $20.31 and a 12-month high of $27.03.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

