STV Group’s (STVG) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

STV Group (LON:STVG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Digital Look reports.

Shares of STV Group stock opened at GBX 116.90 on Thursday. STV Group has a twelve month low of GBX 107 and a twelve month high of GBX 250. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 130.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 156.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -14,440.00. The firm has a market cap of £53.41 million, a PE ratio of 499.57 and a beta of 0.09.

STV Group (LON:STVG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported GBX 7.10 EPS for the quarter. STV Group had a negative return on equity of 172.50% and a net margin of 3.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that STV Group will post 30.3860523 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Colin Robert Jones purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 110 per share, for a total transaction of £27,500. 2.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STV’s exciting vision is to become Scotland’s leading platform for audiences and advertisers and a global content powerhouse.

On-air, STV reaches more than two in three Scottish adults every month through its TV channel and streaming service, STV Player. It will soon expand its audience even further by launching an audio division and a major new Scotland-focused commercial radio station.

