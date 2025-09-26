Register Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 312 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF $FLOT

Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 269.5% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 242.6% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $51.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.89. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.75 and a 52-week high of $51.34.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

