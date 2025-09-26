Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. $DMO Stock Position Raised by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DMO. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 4.7% in the first quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 173,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 7,774 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 26.0% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 7.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 16,247 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 6.2% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 32,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund alerts:

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund stock opened at $11.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.77. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $12.32.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th.

(Free Report)

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.