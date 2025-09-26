Cousins Properties Incorporated $CUZ Shares Bought by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cousins Properties by 579.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. grew its position in Cousins Properties by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Cousins Properties by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

Shares of CUZ opened at $28.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.39. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.07 and a 52-week high of $32.55.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $237.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.73 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 6.51%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Cousins Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.790-2.850 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 345.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CUZ has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cousins Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Insider Transactions at Cousins Properties

In related news, CAO Jeffrey D. Symes sold 4,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $135,131.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 13,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,077.40. This represents a 25.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

