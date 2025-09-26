Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 827 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,458 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Generac by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Generac in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Generac by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in Generac by 357.1% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Generac in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $906,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 552,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,202,968.86. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Generac Trading Down 1.8%

NYSE:GNRC opened at $164.33 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.50 and a 52 week high of $203.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.06 and a 200 day moving average of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.63.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.32. Generac had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Generac has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Generac from $128.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 price objective (up from $138.00) on shares of Generac in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on Generac

Generac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.