Rebalance LLC Grows Position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF $IGIB

Rebalance LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 157,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Rebalance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Rebalance LLC’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGIB. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,022,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,720,000 after purchasing an additional 285,912 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,290,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,772,000 after acquiring an additional 172,547 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 765.6% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 87,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 77,811 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 421.4% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 90,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 72,805 shares during the period. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,704,000. 76.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IGIB stock opened at $53.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.61 and a 200-day moving average of $52.73. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.52 and a 12 month high of $54.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.2083 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

