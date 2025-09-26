Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 301,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $20,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.3% during the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its position in Xcel Energy by 4.1% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Xcel Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Xcel Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Advisers LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 33,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.55.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Xcel Energy stock opened at $77.25 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $62.12 and a one year high of $78.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.35.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 14.85%.The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Xcel Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

