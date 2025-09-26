iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY Stake Boosted by Embree Financial Group

Embree Financial Group increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of DVY opened at $139.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $115.94 and a 1-year high of $144.09.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $1.2465 per share. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.