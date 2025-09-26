Fischer Financial Services Inc. Acquires 238 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF $FIDU

Fischer Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF comprises about 1.4% of Fischer Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Fischer Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.32% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $4,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIDU. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 1,472.3% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $216,000.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIDU opened at $80.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.90. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.16 and a fifty-two week high of $82.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

