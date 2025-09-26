DXC Technology Company. (NYSE:DXC) Receives $15.60 Average PT from Analysts

DXC Technology Company. (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.60.

DXC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st.

In other DXC Technology news, SVP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $36,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 91,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,844.60. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 898,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,317,000 after purchasing an additional 20,957 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,830,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,898,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,570,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 323.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 63,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 48,711 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC Technology stock opened at $13.27 on Friday. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. DXC Technology had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. DXC Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.750 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.350 EPS. Research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

