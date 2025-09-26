Head to Head Review: Textmunication Holdgings (OTCMKTS:TXHD) versus SEMrush (NYSE:SEMR)

Textmunication Holdgings (OTCMKTS:TXHD – Get Free Report) and SEMrush (NYSE:SEMR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Textmunication Holdgings and SEMrush”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Textmunication Holdgings $1.07 million 0.14 -$340,000.00 N/A N/A SEMrush $376.82 million 2.93 $8.24 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

SEMrush has higher revenue and earnings than Textmunication Holdgings.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Textmunication Holdgings and SEMrush, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Textmunication Holdgings 0 0 0 0 0.00 SEMrush 1 0 0 0 1.00

Volatility & Risk

Textmunication Holdgings has a beta of -2.47, suggesting that its share price is 347% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SEMrush has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.9% of SEMrush shares are held by institutional investors. 50.0% of Textmunication Holdgings shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 55.6% of SEMrush shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Textmunication Holdgings and SEMrush’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Textmunication Holdgings -267.80% -9,868.09% -591.58% SEMrush -0.31% -0.47% -0.32%

Summary

SEMrush beats Textmunication Holdgings on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Textmunication Holdgings

Textmunication Holdings, Inc. provides mobile marketing solutions, rewards, and loyalty services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates an online mobile marketing platform that provides mobile coupons, mobile voting/polls, multimedia messaging, text messaging, Web widgets/online forms, and loyalty and rewards programs; and SMS reminders related to various appointments, anniversaries, b-days, oil changes, tune ups, and other events, as well as offers APIs that integrates with various systems or applications. It serves quick service restaurants; gyms, and health and fitness facilities; casinos, golf courses, bowling centers, and comedy clubs; retail stores; real estate and insurance sectors; digital marketing agencies; and investor relation firms, as well as bars, salons, and medical professionals. The company is based in Pleasant Hill, California.

About SEMrush

Semrush Holdings, Inc. develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company’s customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

