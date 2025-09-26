Falcon Wealth Planning Buys 2,739 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Falcon Wealth Planning raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 92.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Betterment LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 18,408,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,014,000 after acquiring an additional 150,443 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11,651.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,444,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,417,582,000 after acquiring an additional 13,330,037 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,936,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,047,666,000 after purchasing an additional 299,520 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,199,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $970,047,000 after purchasing an additional 802,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,588,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $800,088,000 after purchasing an additional 550,570 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.38. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.29 and a 52 week high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

