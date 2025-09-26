Rebalance LLC Has $10.99 Million Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF $IBDS

Rebalance LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF accounts for 0.7% of Rebalance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Rebalance LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF were worth $10,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 49,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 205,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $24.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.18. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $23.86 and a 12 month high of $24.52.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between December 31, 2026 and December 16, 2027. IBDS was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

