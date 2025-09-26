Comparing Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW) & Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC)

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) and Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Smurfit Westrock has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mercer International has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Smurfit Westrock and Mercer International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smurfit Westrock 1.14% 5.90% 2.36% Mercer International -5.60% -23.88% -4.61%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smurfit Westrock $21.11 billion 1.05 $319.00 million $0.66 64.13 Mercer International $2.04 billion 0.09 -$85.14 million ($1.63) -1.65

This table compares Smurfit Westrock and Mercer International”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Smurfit Westrock has higher revenue and earnings than Mercer International. Mercer International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Smurfit Westrock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Smurfit Westrock pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Mercer International pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.2%. Smurfit Westrock pays out 260.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Mercer International pays out -18.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mercer International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.4% of Smurfit Westrock shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.8% of Mercer International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Smurfit Westrock shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Mercer International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Smurfit Westrock and Mercer International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smurfit Westrock 0 1 9 0 2.90 Mercer International 0 4 0 0 2.00

Smurfit Westrock presently has a consensus target price of $58.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.03%. Mercer International has a consensus target price of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 57.99%. Given Mercer International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mercer International is more favorable than Smurfit Westrock.

Summary

Smurfit Westrock beats Mercer International on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box. It also produces linerboard and corrugated medium, paperboard, and non-packaging grades of paper, as well as converted products, such as folding cartons and corrugated boxes, and other products; recycled paper-based packaging products; and packaging machinery. The company primarily serves food and beverage, e-commerce, retail, consumer goods, industrial, and foodservice markets. Smurfit Westrock Plc was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills. The company also manufactures, distributes, and sells lumber, cross-laminated timber, finger joint lumber, glue-laminated timber, wood pallets, electricity, biofuels, and wood residuals. In addition, it generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party. Further, it produces and sells NBSK pulp manufactured from softwood; green energy using carbon-neutral biofuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; tall oil from black liquor for use as a chemical additive and green energy source; bio extractives and biomaterials, including lignin, turpentine, cellulose filaments, and sandalwood oil; and biofuels; as well as provides transportation and logistics services. The company sells its pulp to pulp markets, integrated paper and paperboard manufacturers; and lumber products to distributors, construction firms, secondary manufacturers, retail yards, and home centers. Mercer International Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

