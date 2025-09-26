iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB Shares Bought by BankPlus Wealth Management LLC

BankPlus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $351,000. Tenret Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 318.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tenret Co LLC now owns 13,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,404 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 112,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.25 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.29 and a 1 year high of $108.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.38.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

