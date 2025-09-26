Congress Asset Management Co. Buys New Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 207,302 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,162,000. Congress Asset Management Co. owned about 0.12% of Motorola Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Traveka Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 558 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Solutions LLC now owns 926 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,686 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $511.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $495.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.78.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE MSI opened at $455.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $388.90 and a 1-year high of $507.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $458.51 and a 200-day moving average of $432.60. The company has a market cap of $75.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.96.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 134.30%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Motorola Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.870 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 14.880-14.980 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.0109 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 35.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.50, for a total value of $24,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,693,556. This trade represents a 51.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 1,700 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.43, for a total transaction of $825,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 14,542 shares in the company, valued at $7,059,123.06. This trade represents a 10.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 248,493 shares of company stock valued at $116,848,278 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

