TD Private Client Wealth LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. $AIG

TD Private Client Wealth LLC cut its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,262 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIG. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,113,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 19,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 25,458 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $77.13 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $88.07. The stock has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.44 and its 200-day moving average is $81.84.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.21. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 11.51%.The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on American International Group from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. William Blair raised American International Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised American International Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.27.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

