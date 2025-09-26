First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Sets New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $141.05 and last traded at $140.29, with a volume of 46654 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $140.72.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1077 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 25th.
First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Trading Down 0.6%
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.05.
First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Company Profile
The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.
