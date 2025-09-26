First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Sets New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $141.05 and last traded at $140.29, with a volume of 46654 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $140.72.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1077 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 25th.

Get First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Trading Down 0.6%

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 12,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.